Todd Pivec, 41, of Cockeysville, is pictured after being apprehended last Friday morning. Photo by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — A Cockeysville, Md. man arrested on manslaughter, vehicular homicide and dozens of other charges on Friday for a fatal collision on Coastal Highway remains behind bars this week without bond after a bail review hearing on Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m. last Friday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) received a call about a reported drunk driver and a description of the vehicle. OCPD officers located the suspect’s vehicle, a white Lexus LX570, in the area of 59th Street and Coastal Highway and attempted to stop it.

According to crash investigators, the driver, later identified as Todd Pivec, 41, of Cockeysville, Md., failed to stop and continued southbound on Coastal Highway. OCPD officers briefly lost sight of Pivec’s vehicle according to police reports. Moments later, Pivec’s vehicle struck another vehicle heading south on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street.

The force of the collision caused the victim’s vehicle to become engulfed in flames. The victim, identified only as a 51-year-old male from Princess Anne, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld at the request of his family.

Following the collision, Pivec’s vehicle became immobilized after striking a utility pole. According to police reports, Pivec then attempted to flee on foot, but was immediately taken into custody by OCPD officers.

Pivec has been charged with 27 total counts including negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, criminal negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, negligent homicide while impaired, negligent homicide while under the influence and a slew of traffic offenses.

Pivec was ordered to be held without bond by a District Court Commissioner on Friday following the incident. Back in court in Snow Hill on Monday morning for a bail review hearing, the same terms were applied and Pivec was ordered to be held without bond pending trial, which has been tentatively set for Aug. 5.

A background check revealed last Friday’s incident was just the latest in a string of drunk-driving-related offenses for Pivec. According to court records, he has been arrested at least five times for driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated or driving while impaired. In two separate incidents, Pivec has been charged with reckless driving in wanton disregard for safety.

Also, on two occasions, he has been charged with driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock system as required. In the latest of those cases following an arrest in Queen Anne’s County in July 2017, Pivec pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock system as required and was sentenced to one year in jail, all of which was suspended but 30 days.