OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 40th annual Small Boat Tournament was once again a big success last weekend with plenty of action both inshore and offshore.

No billfish were released during the tournament last weekend. In the tuna division, it was the crew on the Sea Salt taking first place with a 55-pounder worth $3,937. The Sindaco took second place with a 53-pounder worth $823, while the Little Buddy took third with a 51-pounder worth $549. In the dolphin division, it was the crew on the Black Magic taking first place with a 14-pounder worth $3,937. The Oppor-Tuna-Ty Too took second place with a 13.8-poounder worth $823, while the Gulf Stream took third with a 11.8-pounder worth $549.

Closer to shore, in the bluefish division, it was the Hot Flounder sweeping the category and earning $90. In the flounder division, the Teacher’s Pet II took first with a 3.6-pounder and earned the Dale Brown Award and $500. The Fish Magnet II took second with a 2.4-pounder and earned $270. The Ready or Not swept the sea bass division and earned $270 in prize money.