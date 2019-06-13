Stephen Decatur NJROTC Cadet Andre Nieto Receives Vietnam Veterans Of America Present First Barry Berger Memorial Scholarship

by
Stephen Decatur NJROTC Cadet Andre Nieto Receives Vietnam Veterans Of America Present First Barry Berger Memorial Scholarship

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Chapter 1091, Ocean City, presented its first Barry Berger Memorial Scholarship to Stephen Decatur NJROTC Cadet Andre Nieto at their monthly membership meeting. Nieto was awarded $2,000. He will be attending Salisbury University in the fall. This scholarship was named in honor of Berger, a native of Ocean City who was killed in the Vietnam War.  Nieto was also awarded the Vietnam Veterans of America JROTC Medal and Ribbon.