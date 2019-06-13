Open Houses Of The Week – June 14, 2019

by
Open Houses Of The Week – June 14, 2019

FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185

PITTSVILLE
6518 Friendship Rd
Auction Preview
Tues 3-4:30
18.26 Acres
12 Tillable
3BR/2BA Home
Pete Richardson
Auction Sales
410-546-2425

BERLIN
104 Esham Avenue
Sat 12-2
3BR/1BA Home
Walk to Downtown
Rear Deck
Fenced Yard
Cam Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-713-2065

OCEAN CITY
Captains Quarters
639 Bayshore Dr. #9
Sat & Sun 10-2
Direct Bayfront
3BR/2.5BA Townhome
Boat Dock/Lift
Bud Cumberland
Keller Williams
703-801-2344