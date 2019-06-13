Ostrowski, Secretary Of The Board Of Directors Of The Worcester County Youth And Family Counseling Services, Inc, Guest Speaker At Republican Women of Worcester County Meeting

Cindy Ostrowski, secretary of the Board of Directors of the Worcester County Youth and Family Counseling Services, Inc, spoke at last month’s general luncheon meeting of the Republican Women of Worcester County. Ostrowski is pictured with Sandy Zitzer, first vice president of RWWC.