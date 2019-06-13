Giroud Sandstorm Under-23 Team Wins Ocean City Sand Duels Tournament

by
Giroud Sandstorm Under-23 Team Wins Ocean City Sand Duels Tournament

The Giroud Sandstorm under-23 team pictured above won the championship in their age bracket during the Ocean City Sand Duels tournament last weekend. The event was held on Saturday and Sunday on the beach between North Division and Wicomico Streets.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.