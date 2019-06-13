AGH Representatives Visit Worcester Prep To Accept $525.25 Donation

by
AGH Representatives Visit Worcester Prep To Accept $525.25 Donation

Atlantic General Hospital representatives visited Worcester Preparatory School on May 28 to accept a $525.25 donation from second graders who raised the money during their annual Bread Sale. The sale was modeled like a small business project, with the students baking the bread and then selling it in their classroom cafe for 25 cents to other students and faculty. Pictured, with the second graders are, back from left, teacher Kelley Burton, AGH Development Officer Tammy Patrick, Head of School Randal Brown, AGH President/CEO Michael Franklin, AGH Vice President of Public Relations Toni Keiser, teacher Tracey Berry and Head of Lower School Laura Holmes.