OCEAN CITY — Starting this Friday, June 14, Ocean Pines will have an attendant stationed at the Beach Club bathrooms from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Guests using the bathroom will need to show their Ocean Pines homeowner identification, wristband from the pool or receipt from Beach Club purchases.

General Manager John Viola approved a request to hire and place the attendants, after concerns were raised about open access to the Beach Club bathrooms.

“When concerns are brought to our attention, it’s important to the team to address them as quickly and as effectively as we can,” Operations Director Colby Phillips said.

The Beach Club property covers the oceanside block of land between 49th and 50th streets in Ocean City. The three-level cedar shake building includes a snack bar with live entertainment, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for sale on the central level. Alcohol may only be purchased by Ocean Pines property owners, residents and their guests. The upper level is available for dining, private parties, weddings and banquets for both residents and non-residents.

The Beach Club also features a spacious outdoor swimming pool with ample deck space, lounge chairs, a full-service restaurant and bar, quick-service food counter, and easy ocean access with umbrella and chair rentals from beach-front vendors. Beach wheelchairs are available upon request.

Additionally, vehicle parking by permit is available in two private lots.

Daily passes are available and annual Beach Club parking and pool passes are $215 for residents. For additional information on passes, including pricing for nonresidents, visit www.oceanpines.org/amenities/beach-club-2.

The Beach Club pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. The Beach Club restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Sept. 3.