Things I Like – May 24, 2019

by

Early action on a fishing trip

An unconventional eulogy

Living in Berlin during auto weekends

People who can give a speech without notes

Hot spring weekends

A Boardwalk walk as a field trip

When professional golfers hit a terrible shot

Finding a great pen and sticking with it

The first pool dip of the year

The annual influx of new businesses each spring

A routine doctor’s appointment

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.