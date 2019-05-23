Absolute Demolition is pictured razing a portion of the Ocean Pines Golf Club this month. Photo by Ocean Pines Association

BERLIN — The first visible signs of the replacement of the clubhouse at Ocean Pines Golf Club were seen on Thursday as demolition of the building began.

Demolition, which is being performed by Ocean City-based Absolute Demolition, is slated to be completed on Monday, May 20.

According to Ocean Pines Board Director Steve Tuttle, Absolute Demolition, having just finished another project in the area, was able to start in Ocean Pines quickly. He noted that the contract for the work came in at a cost approximately $3,000 below what the project proposal had allowed.

“Removing the building now allows identification of the utilities and also will expose the existing foundation, allowing evaluation and possible use of some portions of the existing foundation,” Tuttle said.

A motion to award a guaranteed maximum price contract in the amount of $1.6 million to Whayland Company for the design and construction of the new clubhouse was made and approved by the Ocean Pines Board of Directors at its April 6 meeting.

Golf operations have been moved to a trailer and will remain there until the new clubhouse is completed. Food and beverage service and restroom facilities will be available in the interim.

“The first draft of the new clubhouse floor plan and elevation views were received yesterday. The plans were reviewed by the construction working group on Friday,” Tuttle said. “Recommendations to the architect and contractor Whayland Company will be made early next week after gathering some additional information.”

Ocean Pines Golf Club opened in 1972, making it one of the community’s oldest buildings and one of the earliest courses in the Ocean City area. Open to the public year-round, it is the only Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed course on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

In addition to offering memberships for families, individuals and juniors, Ocean Pines Golf Club features 18 holes of championship golf, practice facilities, instructional clinics, summer junior golf camp, private lessons and club sales, fittings and repair services.