Daughters Of The American Revolution Celebrate Arbor Day

by
Daughters Of The American Revolution Celebrate Arbor Day

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Arbor Day planting a Shasta Doublefile Viburnum at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The scrub is in remembrance of our sister in DAR, Muriel Carter Nickerson, a member of the Toaping Castle Chapter. Pictured with middle school student are, back from left, Darlene Stevens, Joan Chambers, Vera Gerovac, Pat Arata, Janet Simpson, Patricia Ayers, Gail Weldin, Carol Wanzer, Barbara Rusko, Susan DeGroff, Connie Duke and Betty Whitehead. Submitted Photos