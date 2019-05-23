Bank Of Delmarva Donates $500 To Good Ole Boy Foundation

The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda announced a recent $500 donation to the Good Ole Boy Foundation, a local organization which helps the community during hardships. The monies collected from casual Fridays are then donated to various organizations in the communities they serve. Pictured, from left, are Amy Downes, Universal Banker, Bank of Delmarva; Daniel Premo of the Good Ole Boy Foundation; and Kevin Christophel, assistant vice president and branch manager of the Bank of Delmarva.