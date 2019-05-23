Coastal bays watershed sampling areas included in the water quality monitoring program are pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Since 2013, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), has monitored and reported on the health of area waterways through the internationally recognized Swim Guide water quality monitoring program.

Swim Guide is a smart phone app that enables users to find safe beaches and swimming areas to recreate and enjoy their waterways through a simple platform that relays local area water quality. It is critical that the quality of our natural water bodies be a transparent issue, and for millions of beach goers, swimmers, and surfers across the country, being in the know when it comes to water quality has proven much easier with Swim Guide. Swim Guide is a free smart phone app (available from App Store, Google Play, or www.theswimguide.org).

Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips stresses the importance of such a far-reaching platform, saying, “Swim Guide will help bring this important information to a much wider audience.”

In addition to participating in the Swim Guide program, ACT is an affiliate of the Waterkeeper Alliance, and each week reports numerous water quality variables and bacteria levels on their organizations Assateague Coastkeeper webpage at www.actforbays.org/coastkeeper

New for 2019, ACT will also be utilizing an interactive mapping tool known as Water Reporter. A data rich resource, Water Reporter allows users to easily identify a location within the sampling area and access that location’s latest water quality data, including pH, Dissolved Oxygen levels, bacteria levels, and more.

ACT’s water quality program monitors and reports data on the coastal bays each week. The program will run through the Labor Day holiday in September. This year the organization is monitoring 10 locations throughout Herring and Turville Creek, Isle of Wight Bay, Assawoman Bay and the St. Martin River.

Visitors to Worcester County and the coastal watershed are encouraged to contact the Coastkeeper if they would like to see additional areas monitored. Coastal bayside waterfront communities like Montego Bay, Snug Harbor and others may contact ACT to find out how their swimming or water recreation areas can be monitored by calling 410-629-1538 or emailing the ACT Coastkeeper at coastkeeper@actforbays.org.