Samples of the fake $100 bills passed recently in Ocean City are pictured. Photo courtesy of OCPD

OCEAN CITY — On the eve of another summer season, Ocean City Police are warning residents, business owners and their employees to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency after reports of phony bills being circulated.

In the last week, there have been two reports of counterfeit currency being circulated including several fake $100 bills. The phony bills appear to be real, but are marked as “play money” or have Chinese writing on both sides.

Ocean City Police are encouraging citizens to closely examine currency by looking carefully at the money being exchanged. Oftentimes, suspects will pass the counterfeit bill to exchange it for real currency, not necessarily to purchase big ticket items.

Also, business owners are remined the counterfeit detection pens very often generate false results. Counterfeiters can use bleached genuine currency or coat counterfeit bills to prevent the proper chemical reactions.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Board has offered tips to detect suspicious or counterfeit currency. Feel the paper because genuine U.S. currency has a unique feel. The note should feel slightly rough to the touch. If the currency feels different than what one is used to, examine it closer.

Tilt the note back and forth to observe the color-shifting ink in the right-hand corner of denominations of $10 or higher. Most bills will shift from copper to green. Check the watermark and security thread by holding the currency up to a light.

A watermark should be visible from both sides and will match the portrait or denomination. A security thread should also be visible from both sides and match the denomination. When held to a UV light, the security thread will glow a unique color.