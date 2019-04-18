Kathleen Genevieve Trumpler

SYKESVILLE — Kathleen Genevieve Trumpler, age 80 of Sykesville, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster.

Born Aug. 21, 1938 in Hempstead, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Aurella Grabowski Rosak. She was the wife of William L. Trumpler Jr. of Sykesville, her husband of 61 1/2 years.

Kathleen earned her A.A. degree in accounting and had been treasurer of Northwest Bank, formerly Leeds Federal Bank, for many years. She was an active member of both St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg and St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. She was actively involved with the Freedom Optimist for many years and had been the financial planner for the Montego Bay Homeowners Association. She enjoyed time at the beach, the Christmas holiday and collecting Santa Clauses. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas C. and Denise M. Trumpler, Timothy S. and Amber D. Trumpler, Dennis K. and Robin M. Trumpler, Steven L. and Lori C. Trumpler, and Michael W. and Pamela J. Trumpler; sisters and brothers-in-law Joyce and Dennis Pymm, and Geraldine and Ralph Kowalski; grandchildren Jennifer Broyles, Ashley Cecil, Brian Trumpler, Kristen Bacon, Melissa Cyford, Andrew Trumpler, Allison Trumpler, Lindsay Trumpler, Christopher Trumpler, Jessica Trumpler and Daniel Trumpler; and great grandchildren Sophie Broyles, Sam Broyles, Lou Cecil, Tyler Cecil, Addy Cyford, Ben Cyford and Ryan Bacon.

Services were held. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com.

Martha “Maggie” Miller

OCEAN CITY — Martha “Maggie” Miller passed away quietly in her home. Maggie was not alone. Anyone as beloved as this good woman never is.

Maggie had great spirit and fire. She grew up in a rebellious era and she personified it. In the best of her times, she had strong entrepreneurial ship and drive. Mexico, a retail operation, and “Maggie’s Farm,” a jewelry business, were things she created with a strong sense of adventure and drive. When so many had an idea and a dream but not the will and commitment, Maggie turned a thought into a strong reality.

Maggie never had children but essentially raised her youngest sister. She was loving and caring, a great friend to many, a wonderful aunt and devoted to her family. I can hear her laugh and her sarcastic wit. She had a sparkle in her eye and with her smile it reminded us all of her father, Norman Healy.

Mortality is unkind and so is this episode. The world is slightly colder without Maggie. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Joseph A. Salafia

OCEAN PINES — Joseph A. Salafia, 81, of Ocean Pines and formally of Towson, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born in Baltimore, the son of the late Joseph George Salafia and Marie Corletta Walker Salafia. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland and an Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Eileen E. Salafia; his daughter, Pauline E. Cox and husband Michael John Cox; and his son, Michael Anthony Salafia and his wife Angela. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Renee Salafia.

He was grandfather to Tyler Michael Cox and Nickolas Anthony Salafia. He is survived by his brother, William Ronald Salafia and his wife Krystyna, and their sons, Jan and Sean, and his nieces, Robin and Sherry Salafia.

Although retired, Joseph was very active in many organizations. Most significantly, he was the finance officer for the American Legion Post 166. Additionally, he was actively involved in the American Legion Riders, Optimist Club, Ocean City Power Squadron, 19th Hole Golf Group, Romeos Breakfast Club, Sons of Italy Lodge #2474, Elks Club Lodge #2645 and Knights of Columbus.

He will be remembered for his willingness to help others especially veterans, neighbors, friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A viewing will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday following the viewing. A celebration of life will be determined at later date.

Joseph had a desire to help the less fortunate especially veterans. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to “Support The Troops” at the American Legion Post 166 at PO Box 63, Ocean City, Md. 21843-0063. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Doris Marie Hamstead

OCEAN PINES — Doris Marie Hamstead, 75, of Ocean Pines, died peacefully Friday April 12, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Doris is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Warren “Buddy” Hamstead; her children, Terri Piser and David Shauck of Wilmington, Del., and Michael Baccala, of Ocean Pines; her grandchildren, Tahra and Travis Piser and Gianna Baccala; her great granddaughter, Lily Jane Roby; and her brother and sister-in-law David and Lounelle Hamstead and their sons, Jonathan, Coleman and Chase.

Doris was born in Baltimore in 1943 to Ruth and Herbert Feehley. She graduated from Kenwood High School in 1961. Doris worked as a hostess at Harrison’s Harbor Watch, and as a sales associate at Homeworks Furniture Store, both in Ocean City. Together with Buddy, she was an avid boater and long-time member of the Ocean City Power Squadron and celebrated many Christmas holidays in Williamsburg with friends Rachel and Jeff Comely. She was a gardener, and enjoyed good wine, good food, cooking for her family and her view of the bay from her deck above the Ocean Pines Marina. Doris was feisty and fun-loving, and adored her “four-pack” of Buddy and their standard poodles, Charlie and Harry.

A memorial service will be held at Burbage Funeral Home on April 24 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

John L. Kline

OCEAN CITY — John L Kline, 76, resident of Ocean City, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury.

He was born and raised in York, Pa. where he graduated from Dover High School in 1960. He attended Reppert’s School of Auctioneering in Decatur, Ind. in 1959 for three weeks between his junior and senior years of high school. The first thing he ever sold was a pig in town square. He later auctioneered at Mt Royal Auction in Dover, Pa. for many years. John worked in management at Acco and later retired to Ocean Pines in Ocean City, Md.

John was an active member of the American Legion Post 791 in Shiloh, Pa. and Post 123 in Berlin.

He is survived by his four children, daughter Jody Druck and husband Barry Druck, son Jerod Kline, son Terrance Kline and stepson Todd Cain; four sisters, Joanne Hughes, Bonnie Kline, Ruth Myers and Wanda Peterman; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. Kline and Mabel R. Kline. He was also preceded in death by beloved wife Linda L. Kline in 2017.

Funeral services will be held on April 27 at St Andrews Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Avenue, York, Pa. 17403 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Waterman’s in Ocean City on May 5 from noon-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.