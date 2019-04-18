BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team dropped a couple of close games this week to drop to 3-4 on the season.

After starting the season with a 2-1 work, the Decatur girls had been on a win one, lose one pattern over much of the last two weeks before dropping two close ones to tough Bayside North opponents. After routing Kent County, 17-2, back on April 5, the Seahawks fell to North Caroline, 9-7, on the road in April 8, followed by an 8-6 loss at home to Queen Anne’s last Friday.

When the Decatur girls win, it’s typically by a large margin including a 15-8 win over Worcester Prep, an 18-5 win over Saints Peter and Paul and the 11-2 win over Kent County. Each of the Seahawks’ losses this season have been close. The four losses have been decided by just seven goals including a 9-8 loss to Cape Henlopen, a 12-10 loss to Easton, the 9-7 loss to North Caroline and now the 8-6 loss to Queen Anne’s. In short, they have been extremely competitive in every game despite the 3-4 mark.

After the short Easter break, the Decatur girls are back in action against Cambridge-South Dorchester next Wednesday, followed by three straight against Bayside South opponents Wicomico, Bennett and Parkside.