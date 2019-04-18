Brandy Nelson, A Nursing Major At Wor-Wic Community College, Receives $1,000 Scholarship From Rotary Club Of Salisbury

Amanda Brumfield, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Salisbury, and Freddy Mitchell, chairman of the club’s scholarship committee, congratulate $1,000 scholarship recipient Brandy Nelson, a nursing major at Wor-Wic Community College, as Jessica Hales, director of development at Wor-Wic, looks on. The Rotary Club provides scholarship funds to Wor-Wic each year for a student from Wicomico County who exemplifies the principles of the organization.