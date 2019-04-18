Jacob Osias

BERLIN – Out of more than 1,000 applicants, Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) sophomore Jacob Osias of Bethany Beach was one of only 10 students named as a recipient of the Berklee 2019 Summer Rock Workshop Scholarship.

Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass. recruits young rock instrumentalists and vocalists from around the world who are interested in studying and performing rock music at the highest level. The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, meals and on-campus housing for the five-week music intensive. In addition to collaborating with other accomplished young musicians, Berklee faculty and veteran rocker Marty Walsh, perform with a select ensemble in various concerts and record in a studio.

A student at WPS since kindergarten, Osias plays more than seven instruments including guitar, drums and harmonica. WPS Music Director Christopher Buzby has been instrumental in creating a platform for young artists where Osias has honed his musical talents on and off stage, starring in numerous WPS talent shows and musical productions.

“There is nothing more rewarding for me as a teacher than helping my students reach their musical potential,” said Buzby. “Jacob is no exception, as witnessed by his passion and ever-maturing musical abilities and skill-set. I am so proud of him for receiving this well-deserved honor from Berklee.”

Outside of school, Osias performs in a band at a music school, AMP Studio: Academy of Music Performance, a nonprofit located in Salisbury that helps develop aspiring young rock musicians from around Delmarva. Sixteen-year-old Osias aspires to become an ethnomusicologist and travel the world to study the music of other cultures.