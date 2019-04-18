Agents Ranked Regionally

OCEAN CITY — Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Ocean City offices recently had several agents ranking in March’s Greater Baltimore Region top producer list.

The local agents ranked included Nancy Reither, third; Michael Nolen, 10th; Shawn Kotwica, 12; Peck Miller, 14; Dan Clayland, 28; Jamie Caine, 39; Terry Miller, 44; Kim Bounds, 47; Cindy DiNicolas, 57; Marianne Leizure, 61; Eric Green, 66; Bonnie Curro, 67; Vicki Harmon, 68; Michele Pompa, 78; and Ed Galyon, 90. Additionally, the Cain team was ranked No. 14 for top teams.

Firm Recognized

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group was recently awarded the 2019 Engineering Excellence Grand Conceptor Award, which is the highest honor from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Delaware for the Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

The new 169-acre heath campus in Milford, Del. includes a $330 million hospital and outpatient acute care center. This facility is the first new hospital built in Delaware in decades and the largest construction project undertaken in lower Delaware in recent years. Due to its scale and building-type, Becker Morgan Group guided stakeholders through the process of feasibility, infrastructure planning, site design and permitting.

Top Client Advisor

WILLARDS — Deeley Insurance Group announced Megan Muller as top client advisor for March.

Muller is a commercial lines client advisor designing risk management plans to safeguard her client’s assets. She works with business owners to build insurance programs that not only fit their immediate needs but help their businesses grow.

“Working with Megan over the years has been a pleasure. Being in the hospitality industry, I understand what it means to deliver premium service and make sure our guests are safe and taken care of. Megan provides the same service and protection for our business as we do for our guests. Her knowledge and support is reassuring and prompt,” said Princess Royale Hotel General Manager Michael Foelber.

Silver Awards Received

SELBYVILLE — Bayside, a Carl M. Freeman Companies Community, brought home two silver awards through the National Association of Home Builders’ National Sales and Marketing Council program.

For its overall and vast Lifestyle programming, Bayside won a silver award. With hundreds of classes and events held for community members, Bayside’s lifestyle programming has been recognized for resident who are looking for an active community.

Jennifer Idzi Greenawalt also received a Silver Award for her work and leadership of Bayside Institute, which provides life enrichment classes that members are excited to attend.

Silver award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are the finalists for the Gold Award. The Awards were presented as part of the International Builders’ Show, on February 19, 2019 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and it drew more than 1,000 attendees.

“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Kelly Fink, chairperson of the Nationals. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”

Advisor Attends Conference

SALISBURY — Chris Davis, senior advisor with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, recently attended the Self-Storage Association’s 2019 National Spring Conference and Trade Show at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The conference focuses on promoting the self-storage industry’s growth and providing attendees with up-to-date information regarding the market trends and concepts.

“At the conference, I was able to meet with a number of self-storage owners, investors, developers, and lenders,” he said. “The demand for self-storage investments across the country is high and networking with industry leaders and decision makers provided insight on how to help my clients capitalize on their investments. The industry is becoming much more sophisticated and national investors are seeking to purchase from small operators. As an advisor in this field, my goal is to help national investors find properties that satisfy their needs while also helping small operators capitalize on the active market.”

Davis is a member of the Self Storage Association and SVN’s National Self Storage Product Council. Davis (right) is pictured with the Product Council Chairman, Nick Malagisi (left). The Product Council serves as a platform for collaboration between SVN self-storage specialists across the country.