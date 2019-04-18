Pictured, front from left, are Worcester County Youth and Family Services Executive Director Steve Taylor, Anne Watson-Waples, Worcester County Youth and Family Services representative Lauren Davis, Crystal Banks, Robin Jarvis-Ganong and Tracey Millineux; and, back, Scott Rose, Sara Hoffman, Karen Christmas Jenn Chisley, Laura Kreiger, Kim Iacona, Nicole Morris, Christina Brown and Ariel Mason. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital Intensive Care Unit staff collected 200 pajamas and 220 books to donate to the area’s local chapter of Pajama Program in March.

The Pajama Program aims to offer at-risk children a pair of pajamas and a book to read before bedtime, in hopes of ensuring every child gets the good night’s sleep they need. The ICU at Atlantic General Hospital worked together to collect 200 pajamas and 220 books to donate to the Pajama Program’s local partner, Worcester Youth and Family Services.

“Your love and support mean so much to the children we serve — especially at bedtime when they are at their most vulnerable,” wrote Jamie Dyce, executive director of Pajama Program.