ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes isn’t easy for you. But if you do it, you’ll gain a better perspective of what you need to do to achieve your goals. Be open to new ideas.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There are still some problems you might have to deal with before moving on to your next project. It’s a good idea to accept help from those who share your objectives.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s time to recognize the difference between those who are truly concerned for you and those who simply plan to use your good nature to their advantage. New ideas become increasingly attractive.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Depending on a promise made becoming a promise kept could be more than a mite unwise at this time. It’s best to proceed on your own rather than wait for aid that might never arrive.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A recently revitalized relationship might not be quite what the Big Cat expected. But give yourself more time to deal with the changes. A little flexibility can go a long way. Good luck.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A major change could prompt more adjustments. Some of them might be difficult to deal with at first. But hang in there, and before you know it, you’ll be coasting to your next goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your sense of justice prompts you to speak out against an unfair situation, even if you seem to be the only one who feels that way. But you soon learn that many others agree with you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Creating a fuss is not usually your style. But that doesn’t mean you should tolerate an ill-mannered attitude. Speak up for yourself, and you’ll earn the respect of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might have a few loose ends to tie up before you can stamp your project as complete. But once that’s done, you might want to celebrate with someone special in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Disappointment darkens the Goat’s mood. But close friends rally to pull you through with words of encouragement. Use their confidence in you to rebuild your own self-esteem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): An upcoming decision might be more difficult with inaccurate information. Best to recheck the data you have at hand right now to be sure it won’t mislead you later.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): An offer you previously turned down might no longer be available. But if you do some checking around, you could find something else that would suit you just fine.

BORN THIS WEEK: You believe in helping those who cannot help themselves. Although it embarrasses you, the fact is, people like you and tell you so.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.