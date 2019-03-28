Stephen Decatur High School Kids Against Animal Abuse And Testing Club Sponsor Pet Food Drive For Worcester County Humane Society And Kenille’s Kupboard

by
Stephen Decatur High School Kids Against Animal Abuse And Testing Club Sponsor Pet Food Drive For Worcester County Humane Society And Kenille’s Kupboard

The Stephen Decatur High School Kids Against Animal Abuse and Testing (KAAAT) club sponsored its annual pet food drive benefitting animals at the Worcester County Humane Society and Kenille’s Kupboard and collected over 600 pounds of pet food. Pictured are Hanna Beck, Julissa Astudillo-Cuevas, Seth Zamm, Nicole Kornetti and Nate Bradford.