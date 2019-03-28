FENWICK ISLAND – A street resurfacing project will commence in Fenwick Island early next month.

In the coming months, construction crews will conduct patching repairs, utility adjustments, crack sealing and microsurfacing on several side streets in Fenwick Island.

In a meeting of the Fenwick Island Town Council last Friday, Town Manager Terry Tieman announced crews would begin patching side streets in April ahead of microsurfacing work in May, weather permitting.

“We sent letters this week to businesses, contractors and trash companies notifying them of the street work,” she said. “Beginning in April you will start to see some patching and seal cracking and then in May we are scheduled to begin microsurfacing.”

Tieman said streets under repair during that time will be closed off to traffic. Residents will receive hang tags on their doors 48 hours before road work on their street begins so alternate parking arrangements can be made with either nearby businesses or nearby street parking.

“Next week we will be sending letters to residents that are affected,” she said. “But we wanted to send them to the contractors and businesses first be we are asking for their cooperation to allow residents to park in their lots when their area will be paved.”

Streets slated for repair and resurfacing include Atlantic Street, Bayard Street, Dagsboro Street, Essex Street, Farmington Street, Georgetown Street, Houston Street, Indian Street, James Street, King Street, Lewes Street, Delaware Avenue, Island Street, High Tide Lane, Mermaid Street, Bayside Drive, Madison Avenue, Oyster Bay Drive, South Carolina Avenue, Bayard Street Extension and Bunting Avenue.

Patching work will also take place on Delaware Avenue, East Indian Street, East Lewes Street, West Houston Street and Oyster Bay Drive.

“As we get more information we will be posting it online,” Tieman said. “We are trying to put as much information on the website and Facebook as we can.”