Champs Crowned In St. Pat’s Tourney

by
Champs Crowned In St. Pat’s Tourney
Das Bierhalle won the championship in the men’s adult division of the St. Patrick’s Tournament on the last day of the event last weekend, beating La Dolce Vita in overtime. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Tournament concluded last weekend with champions crowned in the men’s and women’s adult divisions.

For three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department hosted the St. Patrick’s Indoor Soccer Tournament over four weekends from mid-February to mid-March. The tournament featured around 150 teams competing in various gender and age groups from youth to adult.

This year, however, the format changed, essentially splitting the old St. Patrick’s Tournament into two separate tournaments. As a result, the Ocean City Indoor Cup was created and featured the younger divisions in February.

The old St. Patrick’s Tournament got underway during the first weekend in March and this year for the first time will feature adult teams only. Last weekend, the tournament concluded with the men’s and women’s adult divisions. For the record, the Salisbury Soccer Club beat the Turtlettes, 5-3, in the women’s adult division championship. Das Bierhalle won the men’s adult division title, beating La Dolce Vita, 5-5, in a game decided 3-2 on penalty kicks.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.