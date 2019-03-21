Das Bierhalle won the championship in the men’s adult division of the St. Patrick’s Tournament on the last day of the event last weekend, beating La Dolce Vita in overtime. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Tournament concluded last weekend with champions crowned in the men’s and women’s adult divisions.

For three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department hosted the St. Patrick’s Indoor Soccer Tournament over four weekends from mid-February to mid-March. The tournament featured around 150 teams competing in various gender and age groups from youth to adult.

This year, however, the format changed, essentially splitting the old St. Patrick’s Tournament into two separate tournaments. As a result, the Ocean City Indoor Cup was created and featured the younger divisions in February.

The old St. Patrick’s Tournament got underway during the first weekend in March and this year for the first time will feature adult teams only. Last weekend, the tournament concluded with the men’s and women’s adult divisions. For the record, the Salisbury Soccer Club beat the Turtlettes, 5-3, in the women’s adult division championship. Das Bierhalle won the men’s adult division title, beating La Dolce Vita, 5-5, in a game decided 3-2 on penalty kicks.