Two From SU Named To Top 100 List

SALISBURY – Two from Salisbury University (SU), Dr. Chrys Egan and Jamie Holmes-Kriger, have been named among Maryland’s Top 100 Women for 2019 by The Daily Record, a Baltimore-based business newspaper.

The honor recognizes the outstanding achievements of professional women who reside or work in Maryland.

Egan, professor of communication arts, holds several leadership positions at the university, including president of the Faculty Senate and co-director of the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity. She also leads the Youth Innovation Academy through SU’s Center for Extended and Lifelong Learning.

Recently, she served as co-principal investigator of a $150,000 National Science Foundation grant to form the PROMISE Academy at SU, which will recruit scientists from traditionally underrepresented groups who have recently completed their doctorates into faculty positions in the sciences.

In addition to her work at SU, Egan worked with an international cohort to develop the Capacious Model of Leadership Identities Construction, illustrating the fluidity of leadership identities over time, and has served on the board of directors of the Popular Culture Association of the South. She also has published extensively on communication and diverse leadership development.

Holmes-Kriger is SU’s associate registrar and an adjunct professor of information systems and decision sciences. Through the Registrar’s Office, she received an Aurora Foundation grant to fund SU’s Green Zone initiative, which provides faculty and staff training to provide support services for military-connected students. In addition, she co-sponsors the annual Justin McJilton Memorial Scholarship for SU students who have been touched by cancer.

Beyond the university, she is the immediate past president of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers’ Chesapeake and Potomac chapter and has earned its Emerging Leader Award. She also serves on the Minds in Motion Children’s Museum board of directors and has been a member of Salisbury’s Ben Layton Memorial 5K committee for the past decade.

In addition to Egan and Holmes-Kriger, Kathy Kiernan, a member of SU’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business Advisory Board and the founder of Open to the Possible Coaching and Consulting, also was named among Maryland’s Top 100 Women this year.

Peninsula Home Care Promotion

SALISBURY – Peninsula Home Care, a locally owned and operated home health care agency providing award-winning skilled care to patients on the Lower Shore since 1985, is pleased to announce Dawn Gears, LPN, transitioning to the role of account manager/community liaison for Worcester County.

“With Dawn’s background in nursing and her familiarity with the patients, she is well positioned to initiate education at bedside in the hospital or rehabilitation facility before they are discharged and transitioned to home care,” said Barbara Murray, Peninsula Home Care Maryland branch director. “We know ultimately know this will help prevent readmissions to the hospital because patients will be better prepared to be a part of their plan of care to manage their conditions and speed the recovery process.”

Gears’ responsibilities as account manager/community liaison include regular visits to physician offices, nursing homes and rehab facilities to transition patients to home care, working closely with PHC clinical managers who handle the start of care for new patients and building partnerships with community organizations and local businesses.

“I am excited about my new role and look forward to helping patients understand the why behind their plan of care,” said Gears. “If they don’t fully comprehend why they need to follow their care plan, there is a greater chance for non-compliance and re-admissions. I am fully committed to being a part of the full circle of care for patients and making connections for them because I know it works.”

Gears graduated from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, with an Associate’s Degree in Applied Business Management. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pa. She graduated from Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown, Del., with her LPN certificate. She lives in Berlin with her husband, Nathan Gears. When not on the job, she enjoys traveling, gardening and trying new wines.