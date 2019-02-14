SNOW HILL – Efforts are underway to rebrand Snow Hill with the help of a state grant.

Jordy Kuczak, the town’s economic development and event coordinator, said officials are currently seeking the community’s input to create a new town logo and slogan that will better promote Snow Hill.

“When we were looking at our revitalization efforts, we wanted to modernize the logo and slogan to not only represent who we are, but who we plan to be in the future,” she said. “We want to grow our community and attract new businesses and residents.”

Kuczak said the rebranding effort is fully funded through an Operating Assistance Grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. She noted the money is being used to create a new website and for rebranding exercises, for which the town has hired On Point Marketing and Consulting.

As part of its role, the company is working with the town and its citizens to develop a new logo and slogan.

“We really wanted a lot of community input on this,” she said.

To that end, the town scheduled a community input meeting on Monday to hear from residents. But Kuczak said those who couldn’t attend the meeting still have an opportunity to share their thoughts through an online survey.

“We wanted to make sure everyone had a place where they could say what the felt,” she said, “even if they couldn’t attend the input meeting.”

Kuczak said input will be used to develop a new slogan and logo, which could include new colors, images and fonts. She added the town is also seeking additional grant funding to promote its new image through stationary and signage.

“We are going to redo our signs soon,” she said. “But we are looking for more grant money to help us with that.”

Kuczak said the idea is to create an image that symbolizes all Snow Hill has to offer.

“We have so many great things going on in this town,” she said. “When people see this logo, we don’t just want them to see the river, or the arts, or the architecture. We want them to see it all. We want them to look at the logo and say, ‘Ah, that’s Snow Hill.’”