OCEAN CITY — On Saturday, Feb. 16, the Ocean City Jeep Club will be making its third annual supply run for Worcester County Humane Society.

Club participants will meet at the Teal Marsh Shopping Center at 11 a.m. and shortly after noon the long line of Jeeps will start their drive south on Route 611 toward the Worcester County Humane Society with a huge amount of much needed supplies for the no kill shelter.

The club brings supplies such as paper towels, laundry detergent, dish soap, bleach, dog and cat toys just to name a few. Wanting to make sure they are bringing supplies the shelter really needs they make sure to coordinate with Jessica Summers, shelter manager.

The Ocean City Jeep Club was established in 2015 and is the largest jeep club on the lower eastern shore. The Ocean City Jeep Club hosts several events monthly including meet and greets and beach bonfires. They also schedule two off-road trips a year. The club’s philanthropic efforts include various events like the Worcester County Humane Society Annual Run, the Toys for Tots Annual Run and the Annual Gift Basket Raffle to benefit a different organization each year. The club also rallies around any national disasters and partner with other local organizations to help with charitable efforts.

Last year there were 35 Jeep participants in the supply run. OC Jeep Club President Mike Locke says this year there will be even more participants.

“Last year seeing all the Jeeps lined up and driving down 611 all in support for the shelter brought tears to my eyes,” said Tina Walas, WCHS board member and volunteer. “I was also super impressed at how organized it is. The group gets a police escort so all participants can arrive at the shelter together.”

When asked how the group chose Worcester County Humane Society as one of the club’s favorite charities, Locke said. “it was really a no brainer. My wife Patty and I are huge animal lovers as well as many of the OC Jeep Club members. We know the shelter is always in need of supplies, so this is a fun way for us to help the animals.”

Ocean City Jeep Club is open to all Jeep enthusiasts no matter what make or model you may own. For more information, send them a message on their Facebook page.

Worcester County Humane Society is a private, nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter located at 12330 Eagles Nest Road off 611. The shelter is open Tuesday thru Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and closed on Mondays.