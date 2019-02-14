BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams competed in the state 3A-East region meet last week and turned in some solid individual performances.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Kevin Beck finished second in the 800 to earn a spot in the state meet this week. Carter McClendon finished 21st in the 800. Gavin Bunting finished ninth in the 500 and 14th in the 300. Tristan Dutton finished 14th in the 3,200 for Decatur, while Samuel Oates finished 19th in the 55-meter hurdles and Zachary Fuchslager came in 21st.

In the field events for Decatur, Justin Hicks finished fifth in the pole vault, Fuchslager finished ninth in the high jump and Aaron Cohen finished 18th in the shot put. In the relays, the team of Beck, Sam Rakowski, Chad Fischer and George Cheynet finished fifth in the 4×800. Rakowski, Bunting, Cheynet and Chad Fischer finished 10th in the 4×400, while Raul Gault, Daquon Collick, Jonathan Santana and Bunting finished 11th in the 4×200.

On the girls’ side, Margie Rayne finished third in the shot put and will compete in the state meet. Zoriah Shockley finished 12th in the shot put. In the 300, Alyssa Romano finished 17th in the 300, while Jabria Lewis came in 22nd. In the relays, the team of Romano, Lewis, Skylar Griffin and Jenna Banks finished 13th in the 4×200. Romano, Banks, Dori Krasner and Caroline Gardner finished 11th in the 4×400, while Krasner, Gardner, Avery Braciszewski and Erica Hicks finished 11th in the 4×800.