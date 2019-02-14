Recovery Resource Center Receives $5,000 Gift From Col. Bob Cook

by
Recovery Resource Center Receives $5,000 Gift From Col. Bob Cook

The Recovery Resource Center was recently presented with a $5,000 gift by Col. Bob Cook (ret.) In November, Cook was awarded The Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award for his commitment to the community and philanthropy by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. In honor of the award, the Community Foundation committed $1,500 to the charity of Cook’s choice. Pictured, from left, are Cook; Curtis Paul, executive director of the Recovery Resource Center; and Erica Joseph, president of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.