BERLIN – Town officials approved a request for sewer capacity this week that will allow construction to continue at Oceans East.

On Monday, the Berlin Town Council approved a request for 48 EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) for Oceans East, the apartment complex on Seahawk Road. The EDUs will allow for the completion of the first phase of the apartment complex.

Developer Blair Rinnier said the EDUs would let him move forward with the final two buildings included in the first phase of the project.

“These are the last two buildings of the first 180 units,” he said.

Rinnier said the project was moving along well so far and that the complex’s clubhouse was now completed and that the pool was under construction.

When asked about occupancy rates, Rinnier said that all but five of the first 108 units were rented. He indicated that rentals would likely increase as the weather improved.

“When it’s cold, people don’t move around as much,” he said. “As the spring comes and things warm up, we’ll expect more leasing.”

While most of the buildings at Oceans East include 24 units, there is one 36-unit building which features an elevator. Rinnier said that he’d expected that option to attract seniors but that renters had actually been from all age groups.

“It’s really been across the board,” he said. “I find that even the younger folks just don’t care to carry groceries up three flights of stairs. It’s a complete mix which is a surprise to us.”

The council voted 4-0 to approve the EDU request. While traffic associated with Oceans East has been a cause for concern among councilmembers in the past, it did not come up during Rinnier’s visit. During Monday night’s departmental reports, however, Planning Director Dave Engelhart said town staff had participated in discussions with Rinnier’s contractors regarding traffic and entrance concerns. Engelhart said Rinnier’s team had submitted drawings of entrance improvements suggested by municipal officials and that the town’s engineers were now reviewing those drawings.

He added that the developer would also address a section of “washboard” paving in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to try and have all of that work done in the warmer weather,” he said.