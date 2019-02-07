Worcester County Democratic Central Committee At Large Members Attend Montgomery County Women’s Legislative Briefing

Worcester County Democratic Central Committee At Large members Laurie Brittingham and Judy Davis attended the 2019 Montgomery County Women’s Legislative Briefing held in Rockville. Moms Demand Action Maryland Chapter were present to inform participants about a proposed law prohibiting the possession of a 3d printed gun.