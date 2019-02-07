Worcester Prep teachers Tracey Berry and Kelley Burton hosted the annual Bread Sale with their second graders as part of a hands-on learning lesson combining English, science, social studies, mathematics and philanthropy. The month-long project is modeled like a small business, with the students baking the bread and then selling it in their classroom cafe for .25 cents to other students and faculty. Proceeds were then donated to Atlantic General Hospital. Left, Berry is pictured with second graders, Kristie Carr, Vivian Spraul, Ted Timmons, Ethan Holt, Reed Knowlton, Elle Wilsey, John Parker, Oscar Hershey, Sam Metz, Brock Hidell, Jaden Washington, Caroline Burbage and Zane Freih. Right, Burton is pictured with second grade bread baker Liam McAllister heating up three flavors of bread including cinnamon raisin, cinnamon and white.