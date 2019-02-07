Ocean Pines Children’s Theater Director And Musical Director Guest Speakers At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Ocean Pines Children’s Theater Director Paulette DeRosa Matrona and Musical Director Sharon Sorrentino were the guest speakers at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. Before speaking, cast member Trista Harner sand a beautiful rendition of the national anthem for the attendees. Pictured, from left, are Sorrentino, Matrona and Kiwanis Club President Dick Clagett.