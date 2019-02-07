ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Doing something nice for others is typical of the generous Arian. But be prepared for some jealous types who might try to question one of your more recent acts of kindness.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re eager to take on new responsibilities. But before you do, you might want to check out exactly what would be required of you so that you don’t face any “surprises” later.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It might be best to put off an important decision until a fluctuating situation becomes more stable. Recently received news could help resolve a long-standing family matter.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): If you still have a problem getting that information gap closed, you might consider asking a higher authority to resolve the matter, leaving you free to move on to another project.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A family matter needs to be dealt with at the start of the week. Once it’s resolved, the Big Cat can devote more attention to that new opportunity that seems to hold so much potential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Pay attention to those niggling doubts. They could be warning you not to make any major decisions until you’ve checked them out — especially where money matters might be involved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A business venture might need more of your attention than you are able to provide. Consider asking a trusted friend or family member to help you work through this time crunch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A more-positive aspect helps you get a clearer focus on how to handle your time so that you can deal with several responsibilities that are just now showing up on your schedule.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A very close friend (you know who that is!) has advice that could help you work through a confusing situation. So put your pride aside and ask for it. You’ll be glad you did.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A workplace situation could turn a bit tense. The best way to handle it is to confront it and deal with it openly. Doing so can help reveal the underlying reasons for the problem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A colleague’s remarks appear to be especially cutting. But don’t waste your time or your energy trying to deal with the situation. You have more important things to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Support for your work comes as a surprise from someone you thought was critical or, at least, indifferent. Your spouse or partner has big plans for the weekend.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your spiritual strength often acts as an inspiration to help others make decisions about their lives.

