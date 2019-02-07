FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island has a new beach patrol captain.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting late last month, John “Ryk” Rykaczewski was introduced as the new captain of the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol.

“He has been awarded the new lifeguard captain position …,” Town Manager Terry Tieman said. “I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot of him on the beach this summer.”

Rykaczewski comes to the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol with 30 years of lifeguard experience. He told the town council he first started at the unincorporated beaches of Fenwick in 1989. Rykaczewski said he also served on the main beach at Fenwick Island State Park.

Rykaczewski is a graphic arts teacher at Delcastle Technical High School in New Castle County, where he has worked for 20 years.

“I’m really excited and happy to be a part of Fenwick town,” he said. “We’re moving forward and looking forward to a really great, safe summer.”

Rykaczewski will replace Tim Ferry, who retired in December after 13 years of service.