BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team on Wednesday captured the program’s first state regional championship since 2011 with a sweep of two matches in the 3A-East regional duals at home.

The Seahawks hosted the 3A-East regional duals on Wednesday and drew a familiar opponent in the semifinals with Bennett. Decatur cruised past Bennett, 52-30, to reach the 3A-East regional championship match with Atholton, which had beaten Chesapeake-Anne Arundel in the other semifinal.

Atholton was also a familiar foe for Decatur for a different reason. Last year, Atholton upset the higher-seeded Decatur in the 3A-East regional championship and the Seahawks earned a chance to avenge that loss on Wednesday.

In a back-and-forth match, Decatur led at different time 21-20 and 28-24, setting up a dramatic finish with a handful of bouts remaining. The Seahawks ultimately prevailed, 37-24, to avenge last year’s loss and capture the program’s first regional title since 2011.

With the win, the Seahawks advance to the 3A state championship dual meet on Saturday as the number-two seed. Decatur will face third-seeded Bel Air in its opener. Top-seeded Linganore will face fourth-seeded Huntingtown.