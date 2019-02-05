Fatal Route 50 Accident Tuesday Morning

BERLIN — A local man perished in a single-vehicle accident on eastbound Route 50 near Glen Riddle early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police, Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ocean City Fire Department responded to the area of Route 50 near Riddle Lane for a reported single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a vehicle heading eastbound on Route 50 left the roadway and struck a copse of trees in the median.

The driver, identified as Tyler William Birch, 19, of Ocean Pines, succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Birch was a Stephen Decatur graduate and current Salisbury University student. Both eastbound and westbound Route 50 was shut down for a time during the investigation, which is ongoing.

