Ocean City Elementary first grade students recently had a visit from the tooth fairy.  She came to talk with the students about how to care for your teeth and some healthy eating habits to keep your teeth healthy.  Pictured are students from Lauren Truitt’s class, from left, Yonathan Jasinski-Elbaz, Olivia Reddick and Anna McCormack.