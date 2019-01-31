Stephen Decatur High School Key Club Receives $500 Donation From Kiwanis Club

Thanks to the local Kiwanis Club and its donation of $500, the Stephen Decatur High School Key Club will be engaging in more exciting activities this year including sponsoring the second of two annual blood drives and attending the annual Key Club leadership conference in Washington, D.C. this spring. Pictured, back from left, are  Advisor Stella Malone, Kyla Scherlag, Nick Poist and Assistant Principal Dr. Curt Bunting, and, front, Lydia Woodley, Kiwanis liaison Roy Foreman, Zehra Mirza and Gabby Izzett.