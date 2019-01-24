Things I Like – January 25, 2019

Hearing a howling wind outside from bed

Not having to rush in the morning

That Piaza has gluten- and dairy-free pizza

Getting a check from my health insurance provider

Photos of a snow-covered Boardwalk

Heated floors in a bathroom

When a phone call works in place of a meeting

Watching young athletes improve

Places where wind chill is not a concern

Small steamed clams

Reading something my kids wrote