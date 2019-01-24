SNOW HILL – Officials agreed to update Worcester County’s zoning code and explore rental licensing requirements this week.As the popularity of services such as Airbnb grows, the Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday voted 5-1 to have staff update the county’s zoning code in order to establish rental license requirements.“This is a revenue generator the county… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — A pair of bills introduced in the state senate could, if approved, derail Governor Larry Hogan’s mandate for a post-Labor Day start to the school year in Maryland.After several failed attempts at legislation, Hogan in 2016 surprised many when he issued an Executive Order mandating a post-Labor Day start to the school… Read more »
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to draft a document that could allow single-family homes to opt out of the state’s fire sprinkler requirement.On Tuesday, the commissioners voted unanimously to have county staff develop a new building permit that would allow those constructing single-family homes to opt out of the state requirement… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — While no new bills have yet been introduced in the current General Assembly session, resort officials are looking to add more teeth in the special event zone legislation approved by state lawmakers last year.For several years, Ocean City has been exploring ways to combat some of the illicit and reckless activity on… Read more »