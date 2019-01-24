Worcester County GOLD’s 2018 Helping Hands Program A Success

As it has since 1998, Worcester County GOLD’s 2018 Helping Hands for the Holidays Program was a success, providing holiday assistance for 355 families who live in poverty and low-income circumstances. Together with donors and volunteers, GOLD and community sponsors provided gifts for 724 children and 68 seniors and vulnerable adults with disabilities, a total of 792 individuals served. Above, Gavin Kinzer and Lindsay Richard with the Ocean City Police Department delivered gifts donated during their toy drive.