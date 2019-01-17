Berlin Lions Club Members Purchase Groceries And Deliver Bags Of Food To Families In Need

by
Berlin Lions Club Members Purchase Groceries And Deliver Bags Of Food To Families In Need

Berlin Lions Club members purchased groceries at Food Lion last month and delivered bags of food to 12 families in need in the Berlin area. Pictured are Lions Brian Lewis, Walter West, Russ Hammond, Jack Mumford, Eric Bowers, Joe Andrews, Bob Paladino and Ray McCabe. Family members who assisted were daughters Lexi Mumford, Kailey Andrews, and Rachael Lewis.