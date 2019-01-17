Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club

Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053

Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Now Through Jan. 29: Art Exhibits

“Artist’s Choice” and “Shared Visions.” Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. 410-524-9433, artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 18: Fish Fry

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Platters: $10 and include flounder filet, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread, dessert. Beverage included for those who eat in.

Jan. 18-19: “Fiddler On The Roof”

Show times Friday-Saturday 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Top talent from Ocean Pines Children’s Theater. Tickets: $15. Purchase online at ocmdperformingartscenter.com or in person at OC Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. email: emanset1949@gmail.com or visit Ocean Pines Children’s Theater on Facebook.

Jan. 19: Oyster Fritter And Soup Sale

Noon-until. Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Mt. Pleasant Road, Willards. Proceeds to benefit “A Village At The Shore,” a nonprofit organization serving the elderly, disabled and veterans. Oyster fritter sandwiches, vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, bake table. 410-726-1967.

Jan. 19: An Evening Of Jazz And Blues

7-11 p.m. Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Tickets: $25, limited seating. Evening entertainment by singer/-saxophonist Everett A Spells. 410-213-1956.

Jan. 19: Ocean Pines Anglers Club Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room, 235 Ocean Parkway. Doug Murphy will speak on changes to the 2019 tax law and a slide presentation highlighting the year in review will be shown along with any fishing updates. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Jan. 19: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

3-7 p.m. East Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, Del. Abate of Sussex County, for Bill Morgan, a longtime Abate member. Menu includes spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, garlic bread. Cake table. $10/person; $5/children 4-12. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

Jan. 21: Democratic Women’s Club

Of Worcester County Meeting

9:30 a.m.: Coffee and conversation and 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m.: Guest speaker Matt Heim, organizer for the Mid-Atlantic Campaign for Oceana, an international ocean advocacy organization leading local efforts against off-shore drilling. 410-208-2555.

Jan. 23: Relay For Life Kick-Off Celebration

6-8 p.m. Greene Turtle West, 9616 Stephen Decatur Hwy., West Ocean City. Relay For Life of North Worcester County. Activities for all ages including pool challenge, hoops challenge, trivia and more with prizes, hosted by DJ BK. Happy hour prices until 8 p.m. with 15 percent of all purchases donated to the Relay For Life of North Worcester County. 443-497-1198, dawnhodge@comcast.net, 443-366-5440 or djthorn421@-gmail.com.

Jan. 24: Luncheon Meeting

Republican Women Of Worcester County

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., meeting begins at 11 a.m. Captain’s Table Restaurant, 15th Street in the Marriott Hotel, Ocean City. Topic: “Know What’s Coming in 2019-A Discussion of Maryland and Worcester County Legislative Issues.” A Worcester County commissioner will be present to answer questions. Cost of luncheon: $20. Reservations: annlutz60@gmail.com or 410-208-9767.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night Canceled

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. 443-880-6966.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7-10 a.m. Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Rd., Whaleyville. $8/adults; $4/child. 410-726-0603.

Jan. 26: Divas Of Hollywood Drag Show

7-11 p.m. 28th Street Pit & Pub, Ocean City. Tickets: $30 in advance (443-944-4763); $35 at the door. Fundraiser for Diakonia Inc.

Feb. 5: 10th Annual $1 Taco Night

2:30-7 p.m. Stephen Decatur High School cafeteria. Chicken and beef tacos, sides, drinks and desserts. Reservations not necessary. Dine-in or carry-out. All proceeds benefit Stephen Decatur High School. 410-641-2171.

Feb. 5, 6, 7: Md. Basic Boating Safety Course

U.S. Coast Guard offering the program. Ocean Pines branch library. The Maryland Safe Boating Certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972, and is awarded after successful completion of the course, which includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues and common marine maintenance. $15 for all three evenings. Register: 410-935-4897 or email CGAUX1205-@Gmail.com.

Feb. 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss “Guarding Your Identity.” Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at High Stakes Restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 22: Carrabba’s Carry-Out/Dine-In

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu will be chicken marsala, penne pomo, salad, bread, mini cannolis and a drink: $14. Carry-out or dine-in. Limited number of dinners available. Pre-orders are encouraged: 443-880-6966.

March 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss elder law. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 11: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss good kidney health. Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at a local restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Bridge Bash And Games Galore

9:15 a.m. Doors open for registration and breakfast (homemade cinnamon rolls, pastries, juice, coffee; playing begins at 9:45 a.m.; lunch, short program and door prizes at noon. Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury. P.E.O. Chapter V, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. $30 per person, space is limited. Four two-hour classes will be offered in March for 4100, location to be determined. 410-873-2126 or cowall@comcast.net.