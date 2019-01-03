BERLIN – Local restaurants will showcase their fare next week as the town hosts its annual Berlin Restaurant Week.

From Jan. 7-13, restaurants in Berlin will feature a variety of specials as they seek to encourage residents and visitors alike to dine in the historic town.

“It gives everybody a chance to see what Berlin is all about,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director.

Berlin Restaurant Week was created in 2016 at the suggestion of local resident and business owner Cam Bunting, who’d seen something similar prove successful in another town. In the years since, it has brought a variety of visitors to town to experience Berlin’s array of restaurants.

“We’re almost a culinary destination,” Wells said.

The event is scheduled each January, as that’s typically a slow time of year in Berlin.

“It’s not the busy season,” Wells said. “You won’t have to wait for a table.”

Baked Dessert Café’s Robin Tomaselli agreed. She said Berlin Restaurant Week helped bring people to town after the holidays.

“January is a pretty quiet time,” she said. “It brings a ton of people into Berlin and it gives all of us the chance to highlight and showcase some incredible food.”

In addition, the specials offered encourage patrons to branch out.

“It gives people the chance to try places they haven’t tried before,” Tomaselli said. “They can try great food at an amazing price.”

Most participating restaurants are offering special menus for the week. Tomaselli’s café will feature a $6.99 lunch special and a $4.99 dessert sampler. The Burley Café will offer a special that provides diners with three small plates and bottomless mimosas for $30. On What Grounds aims to bring in customers with a made-to-order breakfast sandwich and small coffee for $6. At The Globe, which launches a new menu Jan. 7, there will be a variety of $10 “Sweater Weather” specials and drink discounts.

Wells said she was posting other specials on the “Berlin Restaurant Week” Facebook page as she received them.

“A lot of the restaurants get creative with their menus,” Wells said.

Patrons that eat at least three different participating restaurants during the week will receive a raffle card. They’ll be able to enter to win a basket of Berlin gift cards as well as $100 cash.

For more information visit the “Berlin Restaurant Week” event page on Facebook.