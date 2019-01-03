Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053

Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Now Through Jan. 29: Art Exhibits

“Artist’s Choice” and “Shared Visions.” Opening reception Jan. 4, 5-7 p.m. Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. 410-524-9433, artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 4: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early birds at 6 p.m. Twenty regular games, two specials, jackpot and four early birds. Must be 18 to play. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Food and beverages available for purchase. For advance ticket reservations, call: 443-880-6966.

Jan. 4: First Friday Opening Reception

7:30 p.m. Live original music by local musicians following the First Friday opening reception. Free. Coffee provided. Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. 410-524-9433, artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 7, 10, 17: Hand-Sewn Quilting Class

Worcester County Library, Pocomoke Branch. Denise Wagner will demonstrate how to take old garments and make a memory quilt of lap cover. Bring cherished garments to class, which takes place in three parts. Registration required: 410-057-0878 or worcesterlibrary.org.

Jan. 8: Empty Bowl Project

2-3:30 p.m. Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. Make a pottery bowl as part of the Empty Bowl Project. Proceeds benefit Diakonia and the Art League of Ocean City. 410-524-9433 or artleagueofoceancity.org.

Jan. 9: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $9; carry-out: $7. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340, leave message.

Jan. 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker: Worcester County State’s Attorney Kristen Heiser. Optional luncheon follows meeting at the Horizons Restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Jan. 17: AAUW Luncheon And Meeting

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Rehoboth Beach Country Club, 221 West Side Dr., Rehoboth Beach, Del. $25 cash. Meal choice of grilled sirloin with veal jus, whipped potatoes and green beans or penne pasta, grilled chicken, spinach, tomato and roasted garlic cream. RSVP to 301-980-8738 by Jan. 4.

Jan. 19: All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner

3-7 p.m. East Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, Del. Abate of Sussex County, for Bill Morgan, a longtime Abate member. Meal consists of spaghetti with or without meatballs, salad, garlic bread. Cake table. $10/person; $5/children 4-12. 302-732-3429 or 410-251-8699.

Jan. 26: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu: Beef, chicken or fish tacos, beans and rice, guacamole dip, salsa and chips, hard and soft shells. Soda and water sold separately. $10 for all you can eat and $6 for children under 11. Take-out available. 443-880-6966.

Feb. 14: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 41st Street and Coastal Highway (behind the Dough Roller). Please arrive early at 9:30 a.m. for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss “Guarding Your Identity.” Optional luncheon will follow the meeting at High Stakes Restaurant. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

Feb. 22: Carrabba’s Carry-Out/Dine-In

5-7 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Menu will be chicken marsala, penne pomo, salad, bread, mini cannolis and a drink: $14. Carry-out or dine-in. Limited number of dinners available. Pre-orders are encouraged: 443-880-6966.