Enough Bars In Berlin

Editor:

Here we go, following in Ocean City’s footsteps with two bars on every block in Berlin.

Accolades to Carol Rose for her performance at the town meeting in opposition over the Viking Tree Trading Co. liquor license request.

I am giving the Brushmillers a couple of Pinocchio’s on this move.

Robin M. Yates

Berlin

Food Drive Thanks

Editor:

I would like to thank The Humphrey’s Foundation and those members of the Worcester County Bar Association who contributed to the bar’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. I would also like to thank Sav-A-Lot and Acme for facilitating delivery of our food.

This year, we were able to provide approximately 360 less fortunate families with a complete Thanksgiving dinner, which they could prepare in their own homes. We united once again with Worcester County GOLD and Pocomoke, Snow Hill, Buckingham and Showell elementary schools to identify those families with children to attempt to reach our goal that no one in our County should go hungry on Thanksgiving. I acknowledge that our goal is a lofty one that perhaps will never be completely met. We are proud, however, that as our Thanksgiving Food Drive has grown over the past 20 years, we are getting closer.

Thank you for being our brother’s/sister’s keeper and attempting to take care of our own.

David C. Gaskill

(The writer represents the Committee On Charitable Endeavors with the Worcester County Bar Association.)

Successful Craft Beer Fest

Editor:

On behalf of the Ocean City Development Corporation, I would like to thank the many businesses and individuals that made our 4th Annual Craft Beer Fest held on Oct. 27 at Sunset Park in downtown Ocean City such a big success. At least 1,400 attendees enjoyed this event which continues to get more popular each year.

This success includes our event partners, Shorecraftbeer.com and the Town of Ocean City, the 16 breweries with their seasonal craft beers, Eastern Shore Distributing, Carey Distributors, Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli, Street Kitchen and Mother’s Cantina food trucks, retail vendors, Johnny Bling Band, and our many volunteers. Backshore Brewing and the Town of Ocean City sponsored the commemorative pint glasses. We wish to provide a special thanks to the adjacent project owner to Sunset Park, Wilde Daug’s On Lost Lady Beach, who allowed this year’s festival to use their waterfront property.

In addition to this event bringing many people to the downtown area, it is also a fundraiser for our nonprofit organization. We look forward to seeing everyone next October for our 5th annual craft beer fest.

Glenn Irwin,

(The writer is the executive director of the OCDC.)

Public Education Support Appreciated

Editor:

On behalf of the Worcester County Education Foundation Board of Directors, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Leighton and Rebecca Moore, this year’s Honorary Co-Chairs (and King and Queen) of the WCEF Mardi Gras Benefit for Education.

The Nov. 2 event which netted between $60,000-$65,000, would not have been possible without the Moores’ generosity or without the help of Seacrets dynamic logistics team — Scott Studds, Rachalle Spicer, DJ, Bulldog, Jason Cruz and the rest of the crew. Phil Cropper and Caitlin Evans from the Worcester Tech High School Culinary program outdid themselves by producing an authentic five-course New Orleans Prohibition era dinner, which was served in Seacrets (beautiful) Distillery Tasting Room. The meal was amazing. We are very grateful to Phil Cropper and Caitlin for donating their treasure, time and talent.

We would also like to thank our major sponsors — Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Oak Contracting, Atlantic General Hospital, Worcester County Tourism, GNI Properties, Jack Burbage Foundation, Bank of Ocean City, First Shore Federal S&L, NFP Insurance, Maryland Coast Dispatch, Peggy and Dan Naleppa, Longboard Cafe, Ropewalk OC, LLC, Old Pro Golf-Judy Schoellkopf, Vantage Resort, Atlantic Physical Therapy, DBA Breakthru Beverage MD, Castle in the Sand, Brighton Hotels, LLC, Dough Roller, Faw Casson, Clarion Resort and Horizons Restaurant, Todd Burbage, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Ayres, Jenkins, Gordy & Almand, Kim Messick, Peck Miller Group, Sheila Zimmer and Steve Luddy.

Delicious appetizers were provided all evening by generous local restaurants including Ropewalk, Seacrets, Bull on the Beach, 32 Palm, Hammerheads, Ky West, Hooked, Longboard Café, Desserts by Rita, Brass Balls Saloon, Dead Freddie’s and Touch of Italy.

Over 280 educators were awarded tickets to attend the Mardi Gras event, through the generosity of sponsors who provided “Tickets for Teachers,” including the following Bronze donors: Shore United Bank, APPI Energy, Becker Morgan Group, Calvin B. Taylor and Gillis Gilkerson. On behalf of those lucky educators, thank you.

For a second year in a row, the WCEF Prohibition Charity event was sold out. This was made possible through the generous help of our promotion partners — OC Today, Maryland Coast Dispatch, and D3Corp Printing. We are grateful for these and other businesses that continue to support great education in our schools each year.

Our Chinese Auction baskets, which were collected by our Teacher Champions in each of our 14 county schools, were filled with fabulous merchandise and gift cards from generous businesses from all parts of Worcester County. Many guests walked out the door with baskets worth over $600. Our Live Auction Trips and Artrageous Portraits were a huge hit and we sincerely thank our donors which include Onancock, Virginia’s Charlotte Hotel, Joe & Di Hill, Nashville’s Combustion Music, the Princess Royale, Sunset Grille, the Town of Ocean City, Cape Charles Resort, Canvas Charleston, AtoZ B&B, Edmund’s Oast of Charleston and Ocean City Center for the Arts. We would especially like to thank our anonymous matching donors and all the good sports, who made generous donations, at the urging of Kim Messick and Doug Marshall.

Last but not least, the WCEF would like to acknowledge all the long hours and hard work that the events’ committee put into creating another sold out event. The dynamo committee of Susan Trimble, Dawn Peterson, Sue Carpenter, Danelle Amos, Adrienne Naleppa, Deb Travers and Hope Palmer did a great job of capturing the community’s attention and introducing the great work the Worcester County Education Foundation is doing for teachers, students, and the future of Worcester County.

The WCEF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting teachers by providing annual grants (allowing instructors to purchase innovative teaching tools that enhance learning), supporting students by providing necessary digital tools (helping to provide a laptop for every high school student) so every child has an equal opportunity to succeed, by assisting with the digital upgrades of our 14 schools, and by establishing an endowment that will create a perpetual funding mechanism for the future needs of our schools. Learn how to get involved by visiting www.wced.foundation or contact Hope Palmer at HRPalmer@mail.worcester.k12.md.us

It truly takes a village to raise a child. The village came out to support great education on Friday, November 2nd and we are truly grateful.

Patti Miller

(The writer served as the 2018 events chair for the Worcester County Education Foundation.)

Letter From Councilman

Editor:

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all voters of Ocean City for electing me to our town council. I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me.

It has been so encouraging to meet so many new people as well as reacquaint myself with those residents I have met while serving 28 years as an Ocean City public safety representative.

I decided to run for the office of Town Council because I believe in Ocean City. As part of my professional duties, I have helped protect our town for almost three decades. Through the performance of my duties, I bring to my new position, a very good working knowledge of how our town operates. I can realistically assess what our town needs and I know how to get things done. Most importantly, I have learned to listen to you, the citizens of Ocean City. I’m looking forward to getting to work a.s.a.p.

I am also immensely grateful to family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to my campaign.

I think many people are just catching their breaths after our recent election for Mayor and City Council. This was an historic election.

Many believe the fact that there were only eight votes separating the second, third and fourth places in the voting that this election was the closest council election of all time in Ocean City.

The quote “every vote counts” took on new meaning this time around. The fact that so few votes separated second from fourth place in indicative of the quality of those who were willing to serve in our local government.

Chris Rudolf put forth an excellent effort in his second bid to become councilman. Chris was at all the meetings and respectfully explained his positions on all the local issues. His input is valuable for Ocean City since he has a high level of political work experience. Those who drove down Coastal Highway noted Rudolf’s great volume of campaign signs. Challenger Rudolf was second only in signage to Matt James.

Matt James was once again the Ocean City council candidate who garnered the highest number of votes. His organization and presentations were the best from beginning to end. The Matt James campaign organization set a new standard of excellence for those who wish to run for office in Ocean City.

As always, Lloyd Martin was rock solid. Once again Lloyd let his experience do the talking. Ocean City is truly fortunate to a have one of the most knowledgeable and effective councilmen back to contribute to the betterment of Ocean City. The citizens of Ocean City can rest easy knowing that Lloyd is constantly looking out for them.

First time candidate Emily Nock proved that she is truly a class act by running an open and informed campaign. While she fell just four votes short of victory, she was kind, congenial and gracious to all. All agreed she gained the respect and trust of those whom she met during this highly competitive election. Given her background and experience, we can expect great things from her in the future.

It is always a pleasure to see Joe Hall run for office. Joe is a positive force for good with an engaging personality. As a former town councilman he was successful by helping to make major decisions to stabilize Ocean City. Joe has always been a pleasant and popular candidate.

Finally, Mayor Rick Meehan is our mayor. Deservedly so. Many said there would never be another mayor as dominate and recognizable as the late, great Harry Kelley. Simply stated, Mayor Rick Meehan is the 2018 version of Mayor Harry Kelley. That’s the best an Ocean City mayor can be.

Thank you to all,

Mark L. Paddack

Ocean City

Artrageous Inspired

Editor:

Art does touch lives. More than 800 audience members on Sunday and 1,200 students on Monday who attended the Artrageous performance at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center were inspired by the color and excitement of art being created on stage right before their eyes.

The Art League of Ocean City is proud to have brought this national touring company of performers to the resort. In addition, sponsorships from the Humphreys Foundation and the Optimist Club and support from T.E.A.M. Productions, the Town of Ocean City, the Harrison Group, and our media sponsors made the Monday performance free for middle and high school students in Worcester County.

We would like to thank Worcester County Superintendent of Schools, Lou Taylor; Tamara Mills of Worcester County Board of Education; Megan Wallace of Worcester Preparatory School; and Brownwyn Betz of OC Homeschoolers for their collaboration. This is a great example of how the arts can bring our community together.

We thank all who attended the Sunday performance as well as the sponsors of Artrageous for making this wonderful event possible.

Rina Thaler

Jamie Albright

(Thaler is the executive director and Albright a board member of the Art League of Ocean City.)