Stephen Decatur High School tutorial interns and members of the Future Educators of America served as greeters during American Education Week, Nov. 12-16. Teachers celebrated the week with fun-filled, engaging and service-oriented activities including poetry readings, science labs, a canned food drive, and a military drive. Additionally, SDHS opened its doors to over 100 parents and community members. Seniors Ian Albert, Ally Jones and Connor Carpenter are pictured welcoming guests.