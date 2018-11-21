Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Thursday Through Dec. 13:

Prayer Of The Ninth Hour, Bible Study

Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. 302-645-5791.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Nov. 24: Fall Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, Powellville. Oyster fritters, homemade soups, barbecued pork sandwiches, chicken salad, homemade desserts. Eat-in or take-out. 443-880-8804.

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13: Christmas

Ornament Fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary fundraiser. Blow your own glass ball ornament. Jeffrey Auxer Design Studio, 19 Jefferson St. (behind the Atlantic Hotel), Berlin. Cost: $30. Must pre-register: 443-880-4944. Choose your own color or your favorite NFL team colors. Space is limited.

Nov. 29: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic

School Holiday Fashion Show

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets include a seated dinner by Le Donne Cucina and a glass of wine. Fashion, shopping, raffles, holiday fun. Tickets: $40 in advance or $45 at the door. 410-208-1600 or www.mostblessedsacramentschool.com.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Holiday Shopping Specials

AGH Thrift Shop

10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Lots of new and gently used holiday gift items, Jewelry, toys, dishware, games and more. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will visit the shop on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 410-641-1238.

Dec. 1: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 123 N. Main St., Berlin. Eat-in or carry-out vegetable beef soup, chicken salad sandwiches. Silent auction, white elephant sale. Vendors: Tastefully Simple, Usborne Books, Perfectly Posh, Pampered Chef, Young Living, Thirty One, LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Woodcrafts, Jackie’s Knit, WL Whim, Pat’s Garden, Premier Designs Jewelry, jewelry by Vicky Hotz and Marie Villa.

Dec. 3: Community Holiday Sing-Along

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Featuring the Delmarva Chorus.

Dec. 5: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $8; carry-out: $7. Milk, soda, orange juice available. Christmas Bazaar during the breakfast with baked goods, handmade it-ems, jewelry, cards and more. 410-289-9340, leave a message.

Dec. 6-7: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Everything $6 (necklaces, rings, shawls, watches, glasses, hats, gift ideas). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.org.

Dec. 8: Breakfast With Santa

8-11 a.m. Dry Dock 28, 28th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean City. Live holiday music, Santa and his elves. Buffet includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea; children: milk and orange juice. Over 12-adult: $10; 4-12 years: $5; 3 years and under: free. Tickets at the door. Cash or check only. No reservations. info@diakoniaoc.org.

Dec. 8: All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast With Santa

8:30-10:30 a.m. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Main St., Berlin. Adults:$9; kids ages 3-10: $5; Kids 2 and under: free. Tickets available at the door. Reservations recommended for large groups at 8:30 a.m. 410-641-0234.

Dec. 15: Homemade Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 3rd Street, Pocomoke. Select which cookies you want for $8 a pound. Come early for best selection. Craft items also for sale.

Dec. 16: Dark Night Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. A special service of prayers, scripture and music to acknowledge that God is especially present with those who struggle. Contact is Rev. Connie at 410-641-2186.

Dec. 18: Bus Trip To Longwood Gardens

Kennett Square, Pa.

Art League of Ocean City sponsor with proceeds from the trip to benefit group’s programs. Depart Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside, Ocean City, 8:30 a.m., returns at 8 p.m. Cost: $70. Bring your own lunch or eat at one of the cafes at the gardens. Tickets: artleagueofoceancity.org or 410-524-9433.