Ocean City Elementary Fourth Graders Travel To Furnace Town

Nadia Smith and Avery Weber, fourth graders from Dr. Melanie Biscoe’s class at Ocean City Elementary School, recently traveled to Furnace Town. They participated in STEM activites while there. They were given materials to make a water wheel like was once used to power the water wheel at Furnace Town.