OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Units 306 & 1012
Saturday 10-12
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN CITY
16 Shore Point Drive
Sunset Island
Sat 10-1
Luxurious
5BR/4.5BA Home
Bay Views
Mary Lou Hearn
Long & Foster
410-726-8280
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Models Open Daily
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN CITY
Makai #303
42nd Street, Bayside
Sat 10-2
Studio Condo
Open Bay Views
Ben Dawson
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-603-2205
OCEAN PINES
1098 Ocean Parkway
Fri 1-4/Sat 11:30-1:30
Sun 11-2
3BR/2BA/1500SF
New Construction
Open Plan Rancher
Melissa Burns
Coldwell Banker
443-366-6389